Lock your door, before you head to the store!

The Laredo Police Department is warning the community to lock your car to prevent car burglaries.

Even though it sounds like common knowledge, police say a number of cars have been broken into because people keep making the same mistake.

Although the majority of people know to lock their doors before they leave their car, there are still some people say they are guilty of leaving the car unlocked.

The police department says last week alone, 30 cars were broken into, and out of that number 24 were left unlocked.

Authorities say they are concerned this is becoming a trend and want to put an end to it for the public’s safety.

It can happen almost anywhere, not just shopping areas, but even in gated communities, apartment complexes and residential areas.

Police say people should be careful, especially during the summer months when people tend to leave their car running while they go inside to do a couple of errands.

Officers say that thieves have a pattern of stealing late night and in the early morning hours when residents are asleep.