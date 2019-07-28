Lock your doors before you hit the stores!

With the back to school shopping season right around the corner, local authorities are reminding shoppers to lock their doors before they head to the stores.

The Laredo Police Department is sending a friendly reminder to lock the car doors and hide all valuable items inside your vehicle.

Officers have been leaving report cards on cars after inspecting them at several shopping centers around town.

The vehicles were chosen at complete random.

If doors were unlocked or if items were left in plain sight, they received a failed inspection warning.

Just last week, a total of 25 vehicles were inspected and only five of them passed the inspection.