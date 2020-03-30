Long lines at Webb County Tax Assessor's Office

Long lines could be seen at the Webb County Tax Assessor's Office on Monday morning.

Despite social distancing mandates, many locals were in line trying to pay their state taxes and other services which are available online.

Fernando Hinojosa was trying to renew his vehicle registration.

"I don't have any protection, other than just sanitizing you know, just cleaning my hands, and making sure there's a distance between people."

Anyone can visit WebbCountyTX.gov/TaxAssessorCollector to find out if they can stay up to date online and keep themselves and the community safe.