Loop 20 and I-35 overpass to be completed by December 2019

Though it seems like construction is never-ending, it’s a sign that Laredo’s infrastructure is improving, meaning TxDOT needs to find a way to mobilize drivers.

One of the most widely talked about projects is the overpass that connects Loop 20 to I-35.

Raul Leal with TxDOT says the project has been in works since December 2017 and now it’s 70 percent complete.

Valued at 33 million dollars, its proximity to one of Laredo’s ports of entry and the influx of big rigs proves the necessity of better traffic flow.

With the pillars and beams securing the overpass, workers are currently laying down concrete westbound.

Leal says more detailed work is also being done such as placing retaining walls, but the columns and beams are pretty much complete.

Once completed, drivers will be able to travel east and west over instead of under I-35.

The project is expected to be completed by this December.