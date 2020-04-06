Los Angeles has the lowest pollution in the world

According to IQAir’s city rankings, Los Angeles had the cleanest air of any major city in the world on Monday.

It is followed by San Francisco, Portland, Ore., Sydney, Australia and Moscow, Russia.

This is probably not a miscalculation, because the World Air Quality Index Project agrees, placing Los Angeles at number two for cleanest air.

The most likely explanation is with so many people sheltering in place, fewer cars are on the road.

Human activity is also slowing down all around, with fewer airplanes in the sky and less commercial activity across the board.

Experts think this will reverse itself as soon as normal activity resumes, so enjoy it while it lasts!

The dirtiest air in the world right now can be found in Taiwain, China and India.

