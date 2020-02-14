Love is in the air, and so are cool temperatures!

Friday's forecast is going to be the perfect time to enjoy a romantic evening outdoors or under the stars because it's going to be nice and cool.

We will start out our Valentine's Day with temperatures in the low 40s but work our way up to a high of 63 degrees.

You don't have to worry about any rainy or hazy conditions because it's going to be a sunny day.

On Saturday we start to warm up in the 70s and by Sunday we are back to those 80s.

This Monday, which is also Washington's Birthday, we are looking at a warm sunny day in the high 80s. We could even reach 90.

But don't put those jackets away just yet, we have a cold front that is supposed to move in on Tuesday, bringing us back down to the 50s.

Until then, have a great romantic V-Day and a nice weekend!