Low income housing may occupy the Southern Hotel

In an attempt to help the downtown area thrive, more housing may become available. This includes some future plans of one of the vacant buildings available.

Monday night, the council meeting discussed the Southern Hotel, and although we still don't know the price or number of units that would be available, the City took the first step into figuring that out.

Ramon Chavez, with the City of Laredo, explains to city council the duties an architect firm would be responsible for before the mayor and district representatives make their decision.

A total of two firms placed a bid for the possible housing plan of the Southern Hotel, including Able City and Sepulveda Associates Architects.

"Able City came in ranked one,” said Ramon Chavez, Engineer of the City of Laredo. “The other thing that I do want to mention, for the record, is that three out of the five members did rank Sepulveda Associates higher than Able City.”

It is for that reason that local architect, Roberto Sepulveda, whose firm came second place, decided to ask council for answers.

"We would like to know why, if the majority of the evaluators give us a higher score, we still come in in second place?" said Sepulveda.

As the council discussed the problems of the scoring system, they also took the input from the additional firm.

"Maybe some guidance that needs to happen, as far as when those scores are being done, to make sure that things are being evaluated fairly,” said Rick Solis of Able City.

In the end, council's decision in favor of Sepulveda Associates, and also directing management to look into making changes to the scoring system.

Currently, the three story Southern Hotel is only using its first floor, but that can change after the firm brings back their recommendations that could change.

The City of Laredo says the plan is for more than half of the apartments in the hotel to be designated for low income housing.