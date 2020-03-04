Lowe's to host Habitat for Humanity training clinic

A home improvement giant is getting our women ready to build homes for people in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Laredo recently announced its upcoming 13th annual 'Women Build Week'.

It’s a nationwide campaign that starts from March 1st through the 8th that seeks to get strong female leaders involved in the cause.

Together with long-time partner Lowe's, they are calling on all women to come out and empower themselves by learning some very useful skills, while at the same time building a home for a deserving family.

Organizers will be hosting a training clinic at Lowe’s today from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lowe's to go over some basic safety and skills.

The actual building of the Habitat home is this Saturday, March 7th.

For more information, you can call the Habitat office at 724-3227.