Luby's helping you with holiday your holiday feast

With Christmas just a few weeks away, many might still be thinking about what to cook for the holidays.

If you are not an expert in the kitchen or you are not sure what to make, Luby’s is offering a plethora of holiday food options for the whole family!

The restaurant has several different packages to choose from.

Customers can purchase a single holiday package, dinner for two or a whole family feast.

The meals include turkey, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, and pie.

For more on what they offer, you can call (956) 722-3397.

