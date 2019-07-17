LULAC Texas slams president's recent comments

The recent comments made by President Trump are being felt as the president attacks four congresswomen of color in a series of racist tweets.

The local chapter of a national organization is slamming the recent tweets made by the president.

The Texas League of United Latin American Citizens or LULAC recently released a statement slamming the president’s comments about the four freshman congresswomen.

This comes after President Trump said that representatives Rashia Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Abdullahi Omar should go back and fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.

All but one of the women were born in the United States and all four are American Citizens.

LULAC Texas recently released a statement regarding the president’s attacks.

The LULAC director says, “These words are blatantly shameful, divisive, and racist. His repeated verbal assaults for political gain are beneath the dignity and grace of the nation's highest office and should not be acceptable on any level by any American. Texas LULAC views the president's incendiary and deliberate words as hate-speech, not just against these recently-elected congresswomen, but against all people of color. There is no room in our country for this type of hatred spewed by its leaders, least of all, from the office of the president.

The National Vice President for Women of LULAC Elsie Valdes is also slamming the recent statements made by the president by saying all women must unite against the attacks made by President Trump.

The president has responded to the criticism of his tweets by saying he does not have a racist bone in his body.