LULAC Council hosting medicare enrollment event

Those looking to enroll in medicare will have the chance to have their concerns addressed during a free event.

When choosing an insurance plan, it can be quite intimidating which is why representatives over at LULAC are looking to help with the process.

Although you may have decided to just continue with your current plan, there could be many changes that will take effect next year.

LULAC Council 7 is getting together to provide the community with a free Medicare enrollment seminar.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frontera Beer Garden located at 1301 San Bernardo.

The event is free and open to the public.