Local group organizes meals fit for heroes

With the help of the community, a local group is working to feed dozens of healthcare professionals.

The comfort that a warm meal provides cannot be replaced, especially if you are working long hours helping those fight an incurable virus.

Because of the current pandemic, medical professionals working in COVID-19 units hardly have time for a break, much less a lunch break.

The local group "Laredo Contra COVID-19" is making it easier for them. The group has set up a Go Fund Me account and with the money raised two meals a day are taken to the staff at Laredo Medical Center.



There are three COVID-19 units at LMC, each unit has approximately 20 staff members at once throughout the day and night shifts.



Organizers say they chose to deliver the meals to LMC because it is the hospital with more cases.

This effort also helps small businesses and the local economy because the meals bought are purchased only from local restaurants.



Laredo Contra COVID-19 has raised over $15,000 and plans to continue giving meals as long as there are funds and the pandemic continues.

The group estimates that about $12 feeds one healthcare worker, but any donation is welcomed toward the cause.