MLB discusses playing games in Arizona without fans

The Major League Baseball season is still up in the air due to the coronavirus; however, MBL executives are starting to consider how to salvage the season.

One plan being considered is putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix, Arizona area and playing games without fans.

Half of the MLB clubs hold spring training in Arizona, the other half in Florida.

The advantage of having a partial season is that Arizona is home to ten spring training ballparks, plus the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field.

All the fields are within 50 miles of each other.

LB's season had been set to start March 26th, but Spring training was halted on March 12th.

The Baseball Players Association still needs to survey its members to determine whether they would support such a plan.