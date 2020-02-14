MS-13 Gang leader freed after shootout

Nearly two-dozen gunmen dressed in military fatigues and police uniforms Thursday killed three policemen and wounded two others during an attack to free one of the most senior leaders of the MS-13 Gang.

Alexander Mendoza, a notorious MS-13 figure also known as "El Porky," escaped during the attack in the City of El Progreso, one hundred miles north of the capital, Tegucigalpa.

He was on his way to a trial hearing at the time of the attack.

Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández offered a reward of $80,000 for information that leads to Mendoza’s recapture.