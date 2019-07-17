MS-13 Gang members indicted after killing spree

Federal officials charged nearly two dozen members of a notorious gang with a string of grisly murders in the Los Angeles area.

On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department announced the indictments of 22 MS-13 street gang members.

Officials say the gang allegedly murdered seven people in the last two years.

Some of the victims were viciously hacked to death with machetes and dismembered.

The indictment lays out details on seven alleged murders; however, authorities believe the gang may be responsible for as many as 24-homicides.

The gang members are also facing additional charges for racketeering, corruption, and conspiracy.