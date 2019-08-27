Mail theft now a felony in the State of Texas

The state is giving Texans a little more peace of mind when it comes to porch pirates.

Anyone looking to make a career out of stealing packages from someone's front porch can wind up behind bars.

Starting September first, the state will consider it a felony to steal anything considered mail, such as packages, letters, postcards, and other sealed items.

Porch pirates are a relatively new form of criminals who prey on individuals who shop online.

However, investigator Joe Baeza says it's not a very common trend within our community.

Baeza says in other locations you see more cases, but occasionally they did find thieves stealing from local homes, especially around the holidays.

It's considered a first-degree felony if you steal from more than 50 people.

Second degree if you steal from between 20-50 people, and a state felony if you steal from fewer than 10 people.

If caught and convicted, you can spend six months to ten years in prison.