Main Event serving up more than just good fun!

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, there's a new arcade in town that is offering more than fun for the kids.

After a long time in the making, Main Event finally opened its doors to the public last weekend.

The family entertainment center has several fun activities for the kids to enjoy including, games, bowling, laser tag, and miniature golf all inside Mall Del Norte.

And of course, if you are looking to chow down after all of the fun, Main Event has a wide selection of food options available for foodies of all kinds.

Not only does the kitchen serve your traditional hamburgers, but they also have grilled chicken wraps and vegetarian and vegan options as well.

From your adult beverages to ice-cream sundaes, Main Event has everything you need for a fun-filled outing.

For more information on all Main Event offers, you can call (956) 722-2695.