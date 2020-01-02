Mainly Sunny 7 Day Period

Drier air from the west is clearing our skies. A cooler dry airmass from the Rockies will move through south Texas Friday and Saturday. Southerly winds will return with warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday. Another cooler dry airmass from the Rockies will arrive Tuesday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low around 50. Mostly sunny and breezy Friday, high in the high 60's. Chilly Friday night. Sunny with low humidity Saturday, high a little above 70. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the mid to high 60's. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the high 70's.