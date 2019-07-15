Mainly Sunny Hot July Weather

Somewhat more moist and buoyant air returned to our part of south Texas Monday. Scattered showers were able to develop, especially from northernmost Laredo north and westward across Webb County. Warmer and drier air which is aloft over the Gulf of Mexico will expand northwest across south Texas beginning Tuesday. This will limit the amount of moisture available for tall rain clouds, and the warmer air moving in aloft will tend to act as a lid on tall cloud development. Mostly sunny hot weather will dominate our area through the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly to mostly sunny through the week and likely through the weekend, highs close to 103 or 104 each day. Nights and mornings will be humid.