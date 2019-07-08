Mainly Sunny and Hot

A hot airmass remains over south Texas. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the forecast period. A weak disturbance over the southeastern U.S. will enter the gulf Wednesday. The system may develop into a tropical cyclone. At this early point in time, the models suggest that a track into east Texas on Friday or Saturday.This would be well north and east of our part of the state, and we would be missed by most of the rain. I will watch this system closely, as a more southern track could bring rain into south Texas.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, becoming humid, low around 80. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high near 106. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, highs 102 to 104. I will watch the gulf system in case it takes a southern track. If it goes into east Texas, skies would be partly cloudy Saturday through Monday with highs near 104.