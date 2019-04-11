Mainly Warm Dry 7 Days

Very dry air from west Texas has moved into our area. With clear skies, lighter winds and low humidity, heat will radiate away from the earth's surface to space easily. Temperatures will cool into the high 50's to around 60 overnight. A developing low pressure system in west Texas Friday will draw a warm, and at first dry flow of wind from the southeast. The southeast winds will bring more humid gulf air in Friday night with a low deck of cloud forming. Warm dry air will quickly clear our skies Saturday. Cooler winds from the north will briefly reach our area Saturday night and Sunday. Warmer southerly winds will return beginning Monday.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the high 50's to around 60. Mostly sunny Friday, high in the high 80's to around 90. A low cloud deck will form Friday night. Clearing Saturday, high around 90. Cooler Saturday night and Sunday, low in the 50's, high Sunday around 80. Mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, highs around 90 Monday, rising into the mid 90's Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the low 80's.