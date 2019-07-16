Maintenance project to cause lane closures on McPherson

A city maintenance project might cause some traffic delays.

The city will be replacing damaged storm drain pipes along McPherson Road.

The 5900 block of McPherson Road between Gale Street and Calle Del Norte will be temporarily closed today.

The closure will affect a section of the turning lane and a portion of the inside northbound Lane.

If you use this route on your daily commute, you might want to try an alternate route to get to your destination.

For more information, you can call the City of Laredo Public Works Department at (956) 795-2500.

