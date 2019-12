A multi vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo.

According to emergency crews on the scene, there are injuries reported as a result.

While Laredo Police are reporting two vehicles were involved, Laredo Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in this accident.

Crews are still at the scene, drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

Both southbound lanes are closed.

The accident happened on the 6300 of Bob Bullock Loop in front of the Dodge Dealership.