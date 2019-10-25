Major power outage affects nearly 1,000 residents

According to AEP website between 1,000 and 2,000 residents are without power during a major power outage that happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.

The areas affected are mostly on east Del Mar, Regency Park, and Del Mar Hills area.

Police are currently redirecting traffic in areas such as Springfield and Del Mar.

According to AEP spokesperson, trees making contact with the powerlines are causing the outages. At this time, the agency confirms crews are out making sure power is restored. As of now nearly 1,000 residents are affected.