Major repairs coming to historic Laredo building

The City of Laredo Community Development Department is looking to make repairs to the Hamilton Hotel.

During a meeting with the Finance Corporation, they discussed the possibilities of making more repairs to the historical building.

Officials are looking to replace the flooring, and they are also discussing the commercial leases on the first floor.

The Community Development Department is also looking at the facade of the Hamilton Hotel and the possibility of repainting the building.

A year ago the corporation approved the replacement of the roof.