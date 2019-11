A major vehicle collision shut down parts of Guadalupe on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the 1900 block of Guadalupe near the Taco Palenque restaurant.

Part of the area all the way up to McDonald’s was closed off to the traveling public.

No word on the status of the victims who were involved; however, initial reports from the scene indicate that it may have involved a stolen vehicle.

KGNS News will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day on this story.