Major vehicle accident reported on Camino Colombia highway

A major vehicle accident involving a semi-trailer happened on Friday morning.

Details are light at the moment, but according to sources, it happened at Camino Colombia and 83 North.

Viewer video shows a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side, another trailer engulfed in flames and a cloud of black smoke hovering over the debris.

If you are driving in that direction, please avoid the area.

KGNS will bring you all of the latest details on our social media platforms and newscasts.