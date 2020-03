The number of positive COVID-19 cases has gone up by eight.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are a total of 45 positive persons with the novel coronavirus in Laredo and Webb County.

- 316 people have been tested as of noon Tuesday.

- Of those, 127 tests have come back negative, and 5 have recovered and have been released from quarantine.

- 144 results are still pending.

- The majority of the cases continue to be from community transmission or close contact.