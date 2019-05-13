Maleah Davis’ stepfather charged with tampering with evidence

A Texas man is in custody in the case of a missing four-year-old girl.

Derion Vence

Maleah Davis’ stepfather Derion Vence, once a person of interest in the case of the missing girl is now facing charges.

On Saturday morning Vence was arrested in Sugar Land at a relative’s home and charged with tampering with evidence namely a human corpse.

Authorities say their investigation revealed several inconsistencies in Vence’s story about how the girl was abducted.

Police say even though Vence reported his Nissan Altima Stolen during the abduction, surveillance video shows someone inside the vehicle dropped Vence off at a hospital on May 5th when Maleah was reported missing.

Police say blood evidence found in Vence’s apartment has been linked to Maleah and in the same apartment Vence was seen carrying a basket full of laundry.

Police say on Thursday, the Altima was recovered in Missouri City and the basket was found in the trunk along with a gas cap.

Vence made his first court appearance on Saturday. His bond was set at $999,000.

As for the rest of the family, the search for Maleah is still underway.