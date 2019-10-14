Man accused of stealing detergent from home improvement store

A man has been identified and arrested in the case of a couple stealing laundry detergent from Home Depot.

Pedro Gaytan, age 24, was served with a warrant charging him with theft of property plus two more previous convictions.

The case first unfolded on September 13th around 1:30 p.m. when officers were called out to the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When officers arrived, a loss prevention specialist stated that a man and woman entered the store and headed towards the laundry detergent aisle.

The employee says the couple then grabbed over $200 dollars’ worth of detergent, stuffed it in a plastic bag and exited the store through the garden center without paying.

Kayla Lee San Miguel, age 22, was identified as the woman in the incident and was arrested and charged with theft of property on October 9th.

Gaytan was transported to the Laredo Police Department for booking and processing and then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

The first arrest in this case can be found here