Man pleads guilty to drug smuggling charges

A 24-year-old man is expected to be sentenced to four decades in prison after pleading guilty to possession charges with intent to distribute.

Back on July 18th, authorities found six people carrying bundles of marijuana near the Rio Grande.

Authorities responded to the area and witnessed a pick-up truck driving towards the river.

Jose Gonzalo Ojeda was the driver and fled on foot as law enforcement approached the vehicle. Authorities soon apprehended him and recovered 480 pounds of marijuana from his truck.

At that time Ojeda, he faces a minimum of five and up to 40 years in prison as well as a possible $5 million fine.