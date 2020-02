A man from Mexico admits to his part in an attempted meth smuggling operation.

Pablo Xavier Castillo admitted in court that he and another person from Mexico planned to bring meth into the U.S.

It all stems back to an incident in August when one of the men tried to cross at Bridge number two in a pickup truck.

During an inspection, officers discovered 55 pounds of meth in a specially built compartment.

Both face up to 10 years in prison.