Man accused of grand theft auto

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a retail store in broad daylight.

Laredo Police arrested 61-year-old Felix Edmundo Salinas Sr. and charged him with theft.

The case unfolded on November 29th of 2018 when officers were called to a Walmart store located at the 2600 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officers met with a victim who stated that his Chevy Silverado was stolen from the parking lot.

The man went into the store to do some shopping and came back to find his car missing.

Using surveillance footage, it was determined that Salinas Sr. was the prime suspect behind the theft.