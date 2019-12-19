Man accused of indecency with a child captured by CBP

A man wanted on three outstanding warrants of indecency with a child is captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 18th at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge.

According to CBP, officers were conducting a primary examination on an elderly man who was traveling from Mexico as a pedestrian.

During the inspection, officers conducted a fingerprint check which confirmed his identity as 76-year-old Porfirio Cruz Pecina.

Officers say Pecina was a Mexican Citizen and a legal resident of the U.S. who was wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for several warrants of indecency with a child.

Pecina was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.