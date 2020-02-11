Man accused of stealing car stereo from auto parts store

A man is facing charges multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a local business at knife-point and assaulted an employee.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Luis Adrian Ramos and charged him with aggravated robbery.

The case unfolded on October 25th of 2019 when officers were called out to a business at the 10000 block of McPherson Road for a robbery call.

Officers met with an employee who stated that Ramos attempted to steal a car stereo.

When the employee ran after Ramos to retrieve the item, Ramos allegedly struck the employee in the head with his elbow, and then kicked him when he was on the ground.

According to the employee, at one point during the altercation, Ramos displayed a knife, causing the employee to back off.

Ramos then left the business and fled on foot.

Using surveillance footage, officers were able to identity Ramos as the prime suspect in the case.

Police ended up arresting Ramos on January 14th, after he was allegedly caught stealing a slab clamp from another business at the 4400 block of Saunders.

