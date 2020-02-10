Man accused of Knoll Avenue shooting released on bond

The man accused of shooting at police officers back in November is released on bond.

According to police reports, 22-year-old Cesar Rene Terrazas was arrested after he shot at two police officers with an AR-15 during an alleged domestic dispute at a north Laredo residence.

He is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Terrazas bond was set at $275,000 and he was reportedly released on January 31st.