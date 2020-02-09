Man accused of a string of robberies arrested

A man accused of a string of robberies that took place last month is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested Javier Agustin Lara Jr. and charged him with four counts of robbery.

The robberies include a Wendy’s restaurant at 4719 San Bernardo on January 4th, a Valero store at the 1200 block of Saunders on January 22th, a Stripes store at the 2700 block of San Bernardo on January 22nd, and a Tejano Mart at the 3500 block of Zapata Highway on January 23rd.

Authorities say Lara would show a cell phone to the clerk advising them to hand over cash and that he was armed with a gun.

Lara is still pending other ongoing investigations.