Man accused of armed robbery arrested

A man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened last month.

Laredo Police say Samuel Becerril Alatorre held a man at gunpoint in the 5200 block of San Francisco on April 16th.

The victim told police that the man entered his vehicle, ordered him out and during a struggle, the firearm was discharged.

Officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant located at the intersection of Calton Road and San Dario Avenue.

Police found Alatorre with a gunshot wound to his hand.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.