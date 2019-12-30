Man accused of assaulting patron at family amusement center

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting someone at a family amusement center.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Angel Morales and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on July 3rd when officers met with a victim at Doctor’s Hospital South who stated that he was attacked by a group of men at Pla-Mor.

According to the victim, three men got into a verbal altercation with one of his friends. When the victim attempted to intervene, the three men physically assaulted him using their fists and feet.

The officer said the victim had injuries consistent to his story.

After a thorough investigation, the District Attorney’s Office determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Morales.