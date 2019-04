A Laredo man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a couple with a handgun.

Police arrested 20-year-old Carlos Ruben Cruz in the case.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when Cruz approached a couple at the 300 block of Bruni and pointed a handgun at the female.

Cruz then allegedly hit the man in the back of the head with the weapon and then fled the scene.

Police were able to locate Cruz the next day and make an arrest.

His bond was set at $50,000.