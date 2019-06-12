Man accused of assaulting runaway teen

A person witnessing an attack helps a runaway teen.

Laredo Police say 27-year-old Osvaldo Garcia was allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old boy when a person witnessing the attack called police.

With the help of the witness, police were able to locate the vehicle on Pita Mangana Road.

The officer was able to see the teen covered in blood in the passenger seat.

The teen was a reported runaway and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Garcia was charged with harboring a runaway and assault.