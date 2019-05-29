Man accused of assaulting woman with his car

A man accused of hitting a woman with his car back in January is arrested by Laredo Police.

Forty-six-year-old Mario Guadalupe Garza is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that happened on January 28th at the 100 block of Balboa Street.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that she and Garza had gotten into an argument which escalated when Garza got into his vehicle and tried to take off.

The victim then got in front of the vehicle to keep Garza from leaving which is when he ran her over.

The case was turned over to the Special Investigations Unit who determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest Garza in the case.

He was taken to the county jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.