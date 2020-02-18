Man accused of breaking into business and parked vehicles

A man is facing charges after he allegedly jumped the fence of a local business and burgled several cars in the parking lot.

Laredo Police arrested 49-year-old Martin Morales and charged him with burglary of a building and vehicle.

The case came to light on November 22nd of last year when officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Highway 83 for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, the business owner stated that an unknown man allegedly jumped the fence and then broke into several parked vehicles.

According to police, Morales went to the garage of the business to get tools, and then removed the battery of a Mazda Six.

After a thorough investigation, officers were able to identify that Morales was the suspect caught on surveillance video during the time of the burglary.