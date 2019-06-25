Man accused of breaking into car

A man accused of breaking into a car and attempting to steal a radio is arrested by local authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Christopher Nicolas Costilla and charged him with burglary of a vehicle.

The incident happened on May 13th when officers were called out to a burglary at the 2100 block of Dorado Drive.

The caller stated that a man broke into his Ford F-150 and attempted to steal a radio from the dashboard.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Costilla.