Man accused of breaking into car and stealing personal documents

A man is facing several charges after he burgled a vehicle and made off with cash, and personal documents belonging to the victim.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Armando Robles Jr. and charged him with burglary of a vehicle, and theft of property.

The crime was reported on January 29th when officers were called out to a burglary report at the 2100 block of Jefferson Street at around noon.

When officers arrived, they met with a victim who stated that she saw a man break into her Kio Rio, open the glove compartment and steal a social security card, a birth certificate and $100.

The man was then seen getting into his black Pontiac G6 and then leaving the area.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined they had sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Robles.