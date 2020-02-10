Man accused of breaking into local business

A man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a local business over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Luis Ruben Martinez in the case.

The case unfolded on February 7th at around 2 a.m. when officers received a burglary in progress at the 2500 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

When officers arrived, the caller stated that they saw the man fleeing the scene.

Officers searched a nearby area and found Martinez attempting to break into another property.

Police say they saw damages to the front of the door consistent with attempted force entry.

Ramirez was captured and taken into custody.