Man accused of burglarizing businesses

A man who allegedly burgled a money exchange business and a local restaurant is facing multiple charges.

Laredo Police arrested Miguel Angel Gutierrez Jr., 30 and charged him with two counts of burglary.

The case unfolded on October 10th when Laredo Police were called out to a business at the 4900 block of San Dario Avenue at around 7:45 a.m.

A security stated that someone had broken into the business and tampered with a plywood nailed to the business. Fortunately, nothing was taken from the establishment.

About an hour later police were called to the Luby’s on Calton Road where a man entered the business and attempted to take a cash register.

Police were able to identify Gutierrez as the suspect using surveillance footage from both businesses.

Gutierrez was detained and taken to the county jail.