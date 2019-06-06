Man accused of burglarizing south Laredo home

A local resident who was looking to get away returns home to find that several of his electronics have been stolen.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Miguel Angel Villarreal Jr. and charged him with burglary of habitation.

The incident happened on January 2nd at around 8 p.m. when officers were called out to a burglary at the 600 block of Bouganvillea Street.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that he had just got back home from a vacation and realized that several items were stolen.

The homeowners stated that the burglar allegedly stole a Nintendo Wii, a TV, an iPad a cell phone and both U.S. and Mexican money.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest Villarreal.