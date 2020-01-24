Man accused of car burglary

A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole several belongings from the car.

Laredo Police arrested 41-year-old Ruben Moreno Jr. and charged him with burglary.

The case was reported on January 14th at around 7:50 a.m. at the 400 block of Mier Street.

Officers met with the victim who stated that a man broke into his Chevy Silverado and grey Jeep and stole several of his belongings.

After a thorough investigation, detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force was able to identify Moreno as the suspect using surveillance video.

Laredo Police would like to remind residents to leave their vehicles locked at all times and hide all personal belongings.