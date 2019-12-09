Man accused of credit card fraud

A 29-year-old man is facing charges of credit card fraud.

The Laredo Police Department arrested James Kelly Contreras in the case.

The incident happened on May 7th at around 11 a.m. when officers were called out to a theft report at the 2000 block of Sanchez Street.

Officers met with a victim who stated that Contreras allegedly used her debit card and made a $700 charge.

A report was made and the case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, a witness came forward and stated that Contreras admitted to them about the charges.

Contreras was taken into custody and charged with debit card abuse.